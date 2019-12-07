WATCH: Y.E.S. (Youth Educated Safety) project - Promoting safety and stability for the youth of Derry

Short film highlighting the Y.E.S. (Youth Educated Safety) project delivered in the Derry & Strabane Council Area.

Y.E.S. is a programme designed and lead by young people, leading delivery in educating their peers to live in safety and stability in their local communities.

The project is open to young people through weekly drop-ins, as well as through local youth and community groups, and offers a safe, social environment for young people to explore, learn and develop their emotional well-being