WATCH: The late 'Scotch Jimmy' reciting his own poem on the streets of Derry

This week's SpotlightSunday takes us back to 2015 and a short video of Jimmy Brolly, known to many locally as “Scotch Jimmy”.
Jimmy was filmed reciting his own poem on the streets of Derry.
The 59-year-old passed away on November 11 after a short illness.
He was a well-known figure in the city centre and was evident through the huge outpouring of sadness and stories on social media and around the town following his passing.
At his Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan, Father Daniel McFaul described Mr Brolly as a “remarkable man” who was “in many ways the real Mayor of Derry, a very gifted poet who could hold a conversation with anybody young or old, rich or poor, homeless or settled.”
Video: Donegal Photo Tours
