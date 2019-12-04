WATCH: Derry's Nadine Coyle stars in Critterella pantomime with her I'm A Celebrity campmates

Nadine Coyle played the starring role, Critterella, during last night's I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here Jungle Panto spectacular... Critterella!

She had to choose between her two princes, named Ant and Dec, played by campmates Ian Wright and Myles Stephenson.

In the end Nadine got her Prince Charming when she selected former footballer Ian Wright.

The performance featured all remaining contestants and some special critter guests, of course.