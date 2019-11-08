WATCH: Derry City make League of Ireland debut with victory over Home Farm at Brandywell (September 1985)

Contact
As another season comes to a conclusion for Derry City we take a step back in time to the ‘Candy Stripes’ debut game in the League of Ireland in the 1985 season against Home Farm.
Thousands made their way to Brandywell that day and saw goals from Gary Jones and Barry McCreadie seal a 3-1 victory for Derry, with former Manchester City and Sunderland legend, Dennis Tueart playing a starring role for Derry.
Video: Vinny Cunningham
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mary Kelly scoring the winning goal in the 2016 Ulster final replay. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)
Brendan Rogers scored Slaughtneil's goal in the 2017 game between the clubs. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.