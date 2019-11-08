WATCH: Derry City make League of Ireland debut with victory over Home Farm at Brandywell (September 1985)

As another season comes to a conclusion for Derry City we take a step back in time to the ‘Candy Stripes’ debut game in the League of Ireland in the 1985 season against Home Farm.

Thousands made their way to Brandywell that day and saw goals from Gary Jones and Barry McCreadie seal a 3-1 victory for Derry, with former Manchester City and Sunderland legend, Dennis Tueart playing a starring role for Derry.

Video: Vinny Cunningham