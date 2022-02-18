*Video courtesy of Martin McKenna

Storm Eunice has caused widespread disruption across County Derry this morning, with wind and snow rendering driving conditions difficult across the county.

Video footage has shown a number of vehicles were left stranded by the road side along the Glenshane Road, while there bursts of heavy snow across the Oakleaf county throughout the morning.

PSNI comfirmed that a number of road traffic collisions had been reported in the area.

"Police attended the scene of several road traffic collisions on the Glenshane Road due to the adverse weather conditions," said a spokesperson.

"No one required hospital treatment. The Glenshane Road remains open and is passable with care at present."

In coastal areas, the storm has caused large waves and tidal surges.

Warke's Deli in Portstewart tweeted a picture of an unusually high tide in the harbour, saying it was the highest they had ever seen.

