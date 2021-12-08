Search

08 Dec 2021

WATCH: Documentary tells of County Derry woman killed in Australia by ex-RIC lover

The murderer used his old service revolver to kill his lover.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A new documentary is to chart the tale of a County Derry woman who eloped to Australia and was eventually killed by her ex-RIC Auxiliary lover.

'Pairteach i nDúnmharú – An Auxiliary to Murder' charts the tale of Hilda Hunter and Hori Morse, a story of passion, spontaneity and ultimately, murder.

Morse was a member of the infamous H Division of the Auxiliaries, sometimes referred to as the 'gentleman's Black and Tans', that besieged Tralee, County Kerry, during the War of Independence.

While on leave, Hori Morse struck up a relationship with Hilda Hunter, a married woman who lived in Coleraine with her husband and three children.

Hunter left her husband and children behind on the north coast and eloped with Morse to Australia to work on the sheep-shearing circuit.

However, the volatile relationship ended in tragedy when Morse pulled his service revolver, killed his lover and stood trial for her murder.

Hori Morse’s trial became the only legal forum to investigate the character of a man who became part of the most feared killing machine of Ireland’s revolutionary period.

The drama-documentary blends dramatisation with newsreel archive of the War of Independence, alongside contemporary footage, photos and newspapers that chronicle Morse and his victim's lives.

It is co-directed by Lydie Monin and Andrew Gallimore and is produced by Des Kilbane from DesK Productions.

'Páirteach i nDúnmharú - An Auxiliary to Murder' airs on Wednesday December 15 on TG4 at 9:30pm and will be available on the TG4 Player.

