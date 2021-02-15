WATCH: Gardaí share shocking video of drunk driver dangerously weaving on Irish road

Contact
Gardaí have released video footage of a drunk driver dangerously weaving on rural roads in the Irish countryside.
The video, captured by a member of the public in December and supplied to gardaí, was released by An Garda Síochána's social media channels today as the driver appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
Posting the clip, gardai said: "This driver appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court today and was convicted for Drink Driving and Dangerous driving among other offences.
"Received a 4 year prison sentence, with 1 suspended and has been disqualified from driving for 20 years."
