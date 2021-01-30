WATCH: Abandoned buildings group explore the corridors of the old Thornhill College in Derry

Contact
Members of a group which explores abandoned buildings in Ireland have been inside the former Thornhill College buildings at Culmore.
The buildings closed many years ago when the school moved to a new base across the road.
Since then the old buildings which were previously home to thousands of Thornhill girls have been empty and have fallen into a state of disrepair.
There are plans to knock the buildings down as part of development plans for the Culmore site.
Members of the Abandoned NI group recently visited the old Thornhill buildings.
The group's members say they travel around Ireland visiting and 'documenting abandoned buildings, highlighting their social importance, and bringing the history and stories of the lives from the past back to life through the medium of photography'.
The group have posted a video of their recent visit to Thornhill on their Youtube page.
No doubt, it will bring back memories for those who once walked the same corridors and sat in the same classrooms.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney speaks to staff during a visit the Foyle Arena vaccination centre yesterday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.