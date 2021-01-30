WATCH: Abandoned buildings group explore the corridors of the old Thornhill College in Derry

Members of a group which explores abandoned buildings in Ireland have been inside the former Thornhill College buildings at Culmore.

The buildings closed many years ago when the school moved to a new base across the road.

Since then the old buildings which were previously home to thousands of Thornhill girls have been empty and have fallen into a state of disrepair.

There are plans to knock the buildings down as part of development plans for the Culmore site.

Members of the Abandoned NI group recently visited the old Thornhill buildings.

The group's members say they travel around Ireland visiting and 'documenting abandoned buildings, highlighting their social importance, and bringing the history and stories of the lives from the past back to life through the medium of photography'.

​The group have posted a video of their recent visit to Thornhill on their Youtube page.

No doubt, it will bring back memories for those who once walked the same corridors and sat in the same classrooms.