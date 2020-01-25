Every Sunday morning we will be bringing you some of the most popular clips from the hit Derry Girls comedy show. This week we showcase some of The Very Best Of Ma Mary.

SUNDAY MORNING LIE-IN WITH THE DERRY GIRLS: The very best of Ma Mary Relive some of the funniest moments from the hit comedy show

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.