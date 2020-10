Chrissy McKaigue scored 0-2 in a man of the match performance and he spoke to County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan after the game.

WATCH: Chrissy McKaigue's relief at Slaughtneil being back at the top of the tree McKaigue feels they didn't deserve success in the previous two seasons

