WATCH: Seamus Downey on Lavey's minor win and the concern at the GAA's change of age groups

Lavey were 1-15 to 1-9 winners over Magherafelt to retain their Derry minor title on Saturday afternoon in Bellaghy.

The Rossa won the toss and played with the wind. In the early stages, they played the better football and led 0-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes, thanks to points from Ben Diamond, James Gribben and three frees from Shea McGuckin.

The champions dug in for the rest of the half, closed down the space in their defence and notched three frees to be within a point at the break.

Calum Downey, now playing back at full forward, levelled the game before Eoin McEvoy finished a goal to give Magherafelt a boost.

Goalkeeper Jack Scullion's excellent kick-out to Patrick McGurk began a move that led to a James McGurk point.

It was the perfect response and Lavey went on to totally dominate the third quarter, winning six Magherafelt kick-outs in a row and scoring 1-9 without replay, though they were fortunate not to have Calum Downey's emphatically struck goal ruled out for a square ball.

Magherafelt did throw midfielder Dan Higgins to full forward, but the impressive Segdae Melaugh moved back to prevent any danger of the Rossa hitting a second goal to hamper Lavey's chances of retaining the title.

After the game, Seamus Downey gave his thoughts to County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan.

Full report and photos in Tuesday's paper.