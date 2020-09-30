WATCH: Moneymore goalkeeper Padraig Donaghy looks ahead to this weekend's Derry JFC semi-finals

This weekend brings the semi-finals of the Junior football championship.

Desertmartin take on Ballerin on Friday night (7.30) in Banagher, while Craigbane and Magilligan meet on Saturday (2.00) in Dungiven.

Moneymore goalkeeper Padraig Donaghy played against all four semi-finalists during the championship and is a regular at games across the grades.

He spoke with County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan, about Moneymore's season, Drum missing out on the knock-out stages, his take on the semi-finals and his opinion on the attacking mark.

Grab the County Derry Post every Tuesday, for all the club championship action.