WATCH: Damien McEldowney looks ahead to this weekend's clash with Swatragh in the Derry senior camogie final

Slaughtneil put their Derry and Ulster titles on the line, when they take on Swatragh in Saturday's Derry senior final in Bellaghy (4.30).
The champions were 2-11 to 1-8 winners over Ballinascreen in the semi-final, with goals from Louise Dougan and Aoife Ní Chaiside.
Tina Bradley came on as a sub late in the game and will undergo a fitness test on a dead leg ahead to Saturday's showdown.
The Emmet's have lost Siobhan Bradley, who is expecting a baby in the new year, and Therese Mellon who is taking time away from camogie.
The 'Swa were 5-14 to 2-7 winners over Lavey in their semi-final, with Dara McGuckin bagging 3-1. The McNicholl sisters - Mairead and Grainne - were also to the fore, but it was centre back Shannon Kearney who excelled in her free role behind midfield.
County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan caught up with Slaughtneil manager Damien McEldowney.
