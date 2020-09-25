Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

WATCH: Damien McEldowney looks ahead to this weekend's clash with Swatragh in the Derry senior camogie final

Tina Bradley faces fitness test on dead leg

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Slaughtneil put their Derry and Ulster titles on the line, when they take on Swatragh in Saturday's Derry senior final in Bellaghy (4.30).

The champions were 2-11 to 1-8 winners over Ballinascreen in the semi-final, with goals from Louise Dougan and Aoife Ní Chaiside.

Tina Bradley came on as a sub late in the game and will undergo a fitness test on a dead leg ahead to Saturday's showdown.

The Emmet's have lost Siobhan Bradley, who is expecting a baby in the new year, and Therese Mellon who is taking time away from camogie.

The 'Swa were 5-14 to 2-7 winners over Lavey in their semi-final, with Dara McGuckin bagging 3-1.  The McNicholl sisters - Mairead and Grainne - were also to the fore, but it was centre back Shannon Kearney who excelled in her free role behind midfield.

County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan caught up with Slaughtneil manager Damien McEldowney.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie