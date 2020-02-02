WATCH: St Mary's Magherafelt management trio give their reaction to their extra time MacRory Cup win at Clones

Contact
St Mary's Magherafelt booked their place in the MacRory Cup quarter-finals, following their 2-12 to 0-13 extra-time win over St Macartan's Monaghan at Clones.
After the game, Michael McMullan spoke to their management team of Kevin Brady, Ronan Devlin and Johnny McGurk.
WATCH - Goalkeeper Peter McKinney's reaction following a man of the match performance.
