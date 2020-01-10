WATCH: Susan Ní Mhianáin hails her Gleann na Ró side's efforts after another Ulster camogie title

Contact
Gleann na Ró picked up another Ulster Schools' title with Thursday's win over Dean Maguirc Carrickmore.
Coach Susan Ní Mhianáin gave her assessment of her side's victory.
She also spoke about Ballyhale Shamrocks' manager Henry Shefflin on how he offered his time to make young Dominic McFlynn's say after the tragic loss of his brother Michael Óg McKenna.
