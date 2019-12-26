WATCH: Lavey minor manager Michael Hassan praises his side’s workrate after their 0-11 to 0-5 win over Enniskillen

Contact
Lavey minor manager Michael Hassan praises his side’s workrate after their 0-11 to 0-5 win over Enniskillen
LAVEY: Jack Scullion; Segdae Melaugh, Shea O’Neill, Ryan Farrell; Joseph Duggan; Ryan McGill, Jamie Duggan, James McGurk (0-1); Enda Downey (0-1), Cormac Collins; Niall Duggan, Rory McGill (0-1), Patrick McGurk (0-1); Matthew Downey (0-7, 5f), Calum Downey.
SUB: Max Kuzogi for N Duggan (62).
ENNISKILLEN: Fergal Quinn; Caelan Corrigan, Josh Horan, Jack Tierney; Codi Halligan; Barrai O’Keefe (0-1), Ryan McDonnell, Shay Conway; Oliver Hughes-Jordan, Conor Murphy; Ryan McGandy, Conor Love (0-1f), Ross Bogue, James O’Donnell (0-3f), Killian Corrigan.
SUBS: Caolite Hamill for R McGandy (38), Ben Hamill for S Conway (41), Harry O'Hare for J Horan (INJ 52).
REF: Kieran Eaneatta (Omagh).
