WATCH: Derry's binmen pay moving tribute to frontline workers during last night's 'clap for the NHS'
The DCSDC waste team has continued to work at full capacity throughout the coronavirus crisis
Derry's Council cleansing, maintenance and waste collection teams yesterday paid tribute to NHS staff from across the city.
In a poignant video posted by Derry City and Strabane District Council staff clapped for their fellow front line workers.
The Derry staff were joined by their colleagues in Strabane.
