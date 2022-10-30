IN PICTURES: Derry rally for 'March of the Mummies' for women's rights

Supporting the call for protection for the rights of women.
P6 pupils from St. John's PS and Lisnagelvin PS with teachers at the Peace Bridge after taking part in a joint educational walk along the banks of the River Foyle. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Foyleside & The Moor Constable John Bannon with John Loughery, on behalf of Cornerstone City Church, and some of the goods being donated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.