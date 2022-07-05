Throwback Tuesday: Out and about with the County Derry Post (2011)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today and we hope you enjoy our selection of pictures.
Friends together at L2
The Derry couple are already proud parents to their three children Allie May, James Jr and Willow Ivy
Councillor O'Neill: "Safe access to our parks is essential and for anyone who has tried to cross this road with kids and a pram knows how dangerous it is
These discussions are part of the ongoing pay dispute between Council and its workers since the first strike in March this year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.