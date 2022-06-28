Throwback Tuesday: Out and about from the County Derry archives (2011)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today and we hope you enjoy our selection of pictures.
Brenda and Brian Murphy
St. Joseph’s students Aaron McCafferty and Shaun Deery pictured with Holy Child PS P7 pupils Eoin Friel, James O’Brien, Conor O’Hagan, Freddie McDonnell and Ciaran Barr.
Derry supporters during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Clare and Derry at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Welcome initiative . . . SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has welcomed the Ulster GAA #getconsent campaign
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.