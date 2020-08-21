Contact

Names released of father and children who died in Derry-Moville road crash

Community in shock

The Derry-Moville Road remains closed following last night's tragic collision.

The father and children who died in last night's tragic accident on the main Derry to Moville road have been named as John Mullan (49), his son Thomas (14) and his daughter, Amelia (6).

All three died when the black Mitsubishi car they were travelling in went out of control and went into Lough Foyle at Three Trees near Quigley's Point shortly before 10.30pm last night.

Mr Mullan's wife, the children's mother, escaped with minor injuries.

Mr Mullan, from Moville, was the proprietor of a garden centre in the Inishowen town.

The Derry-Moville road is closed with diversions in place.

