You decide - what is Derry's favourite building?

What is your favourite building in Derry?

That's the question we have been asking the readers of the Derry News in recent weeks.

They have responded in huge numbers and now it will be up to the readers of the Derry News and the Derry Now website to decide the city's favourite building.

Above are the top five nominations which now face a public vote.

You can vote for your favourite building on our website poll above or by emailing editor@derrynews.net.

Voting will end at midnight on Sunday, February 28.