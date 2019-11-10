Ulster SHC Final - Man of the match

Who was Slaughtneil's star performer?

Michael McMullan

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost,com

Who was the star performer in Slaughtneil's win over Dunloy?

The Slaughtneil senior hurling squad?

Shane McGuigan

Chrissy McKaigue

Brendan Rogers

Gerald Bradley

Cormac O'Doherty

Other