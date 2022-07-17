Search

17 Jul 2022

Derry man Joe returns with new series of 'Mahon's Way'

Joe Mahon to visit Donegal in brand new series of ‘Mahon’s Way’

Frank Ferguson and Joe in Deele Valley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 8:35 PM

Derry man Joe Mahon returns to our TV screens this weekend with a new series of the  popular 'Mahon's Way,’ the series in which he travels the length and breadth of the North (and sometimes a wee bit further).

Joe has spent several months exploring the countryside and this 14-part series will take the viewer on a fabulous journey of discovery.

The series has everything, ancient townlands and castles; stories of trailblasing people who helped shape so many places; flora and fauna of rivers and lakes; and history and stories behind poetry and songs.

From Malin in Inishowen to Garvagh in Co Derry and everywhere in between, Joe uncovers yet more fascinating stories of Northern Ireland’s heritage.

Joe said: “I can promise the viewer an enlightening, engaging and visually arresting experience, with help from the wide range of local residents, storytellers, scholars and experts that we have met along the way.

“We also hope that with the Sunday evening programme, ‘Mahon’s Way’ will be the perfect way for viewers to wind down from busy weekends and ease into a new week.”

UTV’s Programmes Editor Tony Curry commented: “We are very excited about this new series. Joe has been the front man for many and varied series for UTV over the years and has built a strong rapport with audiences.

"Viewers look forward to his easy, relaxed style, as he explores Northern Ireland’s rich heritage and the people and places along the way. As he delves to the four corners of Northern Ireland I have no doubt that this new series of ‘Mahon’s Way’ will entertain, educate and delight in equal measure.”

The series, produced by Derry-based Westway Film Productions for UTV, kicks off at 7.00pm on Sunday next with Joe spending time on the Ards Peninsula at Portaferry, checking on the health of its rivers and learning about the history of its railway

In further episodes in the series, he visits the Deele Valle and a fledgling bird sanctuary in Malin in Inishowen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media