Baby Shark Live coming to Derry

Over the last 10 years, Joe Gallagher Entertainments has been instrumental in promoting some of the biggest kids tours to date, including Post Man Pat, Bob The Builder, Barney, Bear in The Big Blue House Thomas the Tank Engine to name but a few.

In 2016 Joe teamed up with Universal/Warner Bros to produce and promote Scooby Doo and later Paw Patrol as a result and due to the huge success, a partnership was formed with Pink Fong/Round Room Live to produce under licence from Universal and Round Room

Following the global success of Baby Shark in the USA Joe Gallagher Entertainments, entered a partnership to produce Baby Shark for the Irish and Scottish market with the team that brought you PJ Masks Live The Marvel Experience, Jurassic World:

For the first time the famous characters of Fogi, Baby Shark and Pink Fong will not feature actors from the USA or UK but local Derry actors from Studio 2 at the Greater Shantallow Community Arts Derry.

So as Baby Shark Live! Premier its first UK Live show on October 30 at the Millennium Forum. The live show based on the popular "Baby Shark" children's song and viral video will be produced and choreographed locally under the direction of the USA producers Round Room. This amazing children’s show which will be touring the length and breadth of Ireland and Scotland

Fans of all ages will be entertained as Baby Shark joins his friend, Pinkfong, on an adventure into the sea. They sing and dance while educating young minds through new and classic songs including "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance," and, of course, "Baby Shark!" Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks climbed the charts and connected with fans around the world The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Speaking today Oliver Green, Artistic Director with Greater Shantallow Community Arts, Derry said: “We have had a long standing relationship with Joe Gallagher Entertainments and are delighted to be working with Joe again on this project and we hope it’s the beginning of something bigger.

“Head of Dance, Irena Noonan takes on the role of lead Stage Director and Choreographer for this major international production. Irena’s talent and commitment to dance and stage productions across the Northwest has been well known for many years and has recently been recognised by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and this wonderful opportunity to bring a magical stage production to new audiences across Ireland is a massive boost to recognise the quality of local artists here in Derry.”

Speaking earlier about her new role Irena said: “I’m excited and happy to have been given this opportunity to bring this amazing show to Ireland and Scotland which will act as a showcase for our local talent, we are looking forward to finalising our stage auditions in the coming weeks and moving into a full rehearsal schedule throughout the summer.”

Baby Shark Live will be making a splash at a venue near you soon check the local press for details or visit: www.joegallagherentertianments.com or www.Babysharklive.com