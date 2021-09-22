2 Johnnies to return to our screens with new RTÉ show

Comedy duo the 2 Johnnies make their return to TV screens this autumn with a brand-new four-part series which will see them take on the worlds of urban art, TikTok, and gaming and even see them try don the green jersey as they tackle some of the world’s most niche sports.

Starting on September 27 on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm each week, The 2 Johnnies travel all over Ireland meeting experts, stars, and crazy characters, while taking on some big challenges for themselves, which sees them completely out of their depth and way out of their comfort zone.

The 2 Johnnies will explain and demystify each topic and the world it occupies, providing real insights for viewers at home by deconstructing the skills required to make it in this unfamiliar territory themselves.

In taking on TikTok, the lads meet with some of the top TikTokkers in Ireland like Lauren Whelan whose TikToks have been viewed over 118 million times. They also learn some valuable TikTok tips from Dublin comedian Killian Sundermann. Killian’s bizarre interactions with hedges have amassed millions of views. Meanwhile, Matty the Viking from Wicklow has made a living from training and chopping wood in a nearby forest, prompting Johnny B to try his hand at chopping wood with the usual hilarious results.

They also meet experts in social media and try to discover the magic formula to ensure your TikTok goes viral. Armed with this knowledge, the lads set out to become TikTok famous, with the aim of getting a million views whilst raising funds for their local GAA club. To do this they need to be able to dance - which they can’t - so who better to call upon than professional dancer Karen Byrne of Dancing With The Stars fame to help them out for their big TikTok takeover...?

In another episode, the 2 Johnnies take on urban art. This episode stems from the 2 Johnnies meeting with Peter Tunney, who runs the Wynwood Walls project in Miami, who appeared on their show The 2 Johnnies Take on America last year. Inspired by his art, the lads wonder if they could help create a special mural in their native Tipperary, and so ensues a whirlwind tour of Ireland where they take inspiration from urban art festival Waterford Walls who specialise in large scale street art, take a lesson from childhood legend Don Conroy, meet some final year art students and put on their very first art exhibition!

In another episode, the pair attempt to find a sport to represent Ireland in. And in true 2 Johnnies style, they won’t be taking the most well-trodden route. First up it’s a cricket lesson from Irish International legend Kevin O’Brien. The lads then head off-piste to Kilternan, where they get to grips with the ski slopes.

Over the course of this episode, they also try their hand at clay pigeon shooting and find themselves in uncharted waters at the National Aquatic Centre but will they take the plunge off a 10-metre diving board? Finally, the lads are taken on by a Cork American football team and manage to make the trials for the Irish Wolfhounds.

In the final episode in the series, the 2 Johnnies take on E-Gaming. Gaming and e-sports are growing at a tremendous rate with gaming now an entertainment phenomenon grossing more than the biggest movies and consuming more leisure time from the average household than Netflix.

In this episode, the lads want to find out more about this ever-evolving subculture of competitive gaming and e-sports. They meet top gamers, streamers and Twitchers, as well as the Munster Rugby e-sports team, play FIFA with the FAI and compete in an e-sports tournament, rounding up some hurling legends to help them on their way. The lads then try to further assimilate into the gaming world, designing and attempting to sell their own game, “Grand Theft Chicken Roll”.

The 2 Johnnies Take On… is produced By Straywave Media for RTÉ Television and directed by Jason Butler. Created and developed in collaboration with The 2 Johnnies and CWB Management.