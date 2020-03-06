World-class musicians take to Derry stages

The Walled City Music Festival has got underway in Derry, boasting a line-up of internationally-renowned guest artists from the world of classical music.



In addition to an exciting series of evening concerts featuring Bang on a Can All Stars from New York, leading American pianist Awadagin Pratt and international chamber ensemble Trio Festivale, the festival welcomes Benyounes Quartet and Northern Ireland Opera Studio for a lunchtime series across the weekend.



On Saturday , the Benyounes String Quartet (with Derry cellist Kim Vaughan) perform an all-American-themed lunchtime recital with Erich Korngold’s lush String Quartet No. 3 and Antonín Dvorak’s popular ‘American’ Quartet, Op. 96, in the Great Hall at Ulster University Magee.



On Sunday, also in the Great Hall, the young talent of the Northern Ireland Opera Studio present a lunchtime programme of operatic favourites and rare musical gems from the last two centuries, including works by Gioachino Rossini, Victor Herbert, and Cole Porter, amongst others.



Tickets are available for all concerts via the Millennium Forum Box Office or online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk