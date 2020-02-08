Contact

The Story of the Carpenters to be told at the Millennium Forum

The story of one of the best selling singing duos of all time is to be told at Derry's Millennium Forum this week, Friday 14, February.

The Carpenters  were an American vocal and instrumental duo consisting of brother and sister,  Karen  (and Richard Carpenter, produced a distinct soft musical style, combining Karen's contralto vocals with Richard's arranging and composition skills.

During their 14-year career, they recorded ten albums, along with numerous singles and several television specials.
They first performed together as a duo in 1965 and formed the jazz-oriented Richard Carpenter Trio followed by the  middle-of- the-road group Spectrum. Signing as Carpenters to A&M Records in 1969, they achieved major success the following year with the hit singles They Long to Be Close to You and the mega hit, We've Only Just Begun.

Subsequently, the duo's brand of melodic  pop  produced a record-breaking run of hit recordings on the American Top  40  and  Adult Contemporary  charts, and they became leading sellers in the soft rock, easy listening and adult con- temporary music genres.

The Carpenters had three number one singles and five number two singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and 15 number one hits on the Adult Contemporary chart, in addition to twelve top 10 singles.

They have sold more than 90 million records world- wide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The duo toured continually during the 1970s, which put them under increased strain; Richard took a year off in 1979 after he had become addicted to Quaalude, while Karen suffered from  anorexia nervosa. Their career together ended in 1983 when Karen died from heart failure  brought on by complications of anorexia.

Their music has since been re-evaluated, attracting critical acclaim and continued commercial success.

The Carpenters Story is highly acclaimed production and the Forum's Close to You Valentine’s Day show features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley, with musical director, Phil Aldridge, leading The Carpenters Story band.

Together, they recreate Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements of some of the most iconic love songs for Valentine lovers everywhere. The show features all of the Carpenters hit songs including (They Long To Be) Close To You, Yesterday Once More, We’ve Only Just Begun, Superstar, A Song For You, Rainy Days amd Mondays, Goodbye to Love and many more.

Tickets are priced at £27 and £29 and are available from the Forum box office, telephone 028 7126 4455, or online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk

