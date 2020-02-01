Entries open for Derry festival

Applications are now open for the annual City of Derry International Choir Festival.



The festival will run October 21 to October 25.



Organisers said that last year’s event was an outstanding success that saw 80 choirs participating in 69 events in 30 venues across the Derry and Strabane.



Primary schools from across the north west will be invited to take part in a BIG SING with a difference, when 1,000 voices will come together.



Details of how to apply are available on the website at www.derrychoirfest.com