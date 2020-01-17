St Columb's School of Music set to open

The Priests, Irish tenor and folk singer George Hutton, local concert pianist Ruth McGinley and jazz aficionados Scott Flanigan and Cathal Roche will be among the glittering line-up of performers at the official launch of St Columb’s School of Music on Saturday 8th February.



The School, initiated by Nicholas Morton and Louis Fields in September of last year at St Columb’s Court, close to the historic St Columb’s Cathedral, will host a lunchtime concert, as well as an evening gala performance, to mark the opening.



The concerts will be compered by RTE television and radio personality, Bryan Dob- son. Joining the famous jazz duo of Scott Flanigan and Cathal Roche, at one o’clock, will be Foyle College Jazz Band, while, at 7.30pm, The Priests, Ruth McGinley and George Hutton will be joined by the Thornhill College Chamber Choir, winners of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year 2019. In the afternoon, between three and five o’clock, it will be possible to have a tour of the new School of Music, and new students can be registered.



Tickets can be obtained in person from the School of Music, or, alternatively, may be bought online via the following link: www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/tickets.



All- day tickets (£20) grant you entry into both concerts and the School of Music itself.