Bagatelle take a trip down 40-year memory lane at Forum

Contact
Bagatelle
Bagatelle, the band that inspired U2 and shared the stage with Bob Marley, will play Derry's Millennium Forum tomorrow night (Friday, 10 January).
After their humble beginning in a small bar in the Co Wicklow town of Bray. they will take a trip down memory lane as they engage on their 40th year in show business
Bagatelle have travelled far and wide, bringing their music to audiences in Europe, America, the Middle East and China, as well as in Ireland.
Their hit, “Second Violin,” was such a success in Uruguay that it’s still played there today.
Over the years the band has had various changes of members but currently it has four main performers – Ken, pianist and lead vocalist Liam Reilly, drummer Seanie Devitt and lead guitarist Kurt Schefter.
The group dominated by the superb piano playing and songwriting ability of front man Reilly, broke up for a while but reformed in 1992. Since then they have been performing non-stop.
The boys have come a long way since the early days, sharing the stage with the likes of Bob Marley, Van Morrison, U2, Thin Lizzy, Don McLean and The Pogues.
Their “Flight of Earls” has become one of the most popular Irish emigration songs while their 1978 hit, “Summer in Dublin,” has become one of Irish rock’s iconic songs.
Tickets for tomorrow night's show are priced £17.50, £21.50, £24.50.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mrs McAleese, Co-ordinator of Loreto College’s Mission Day, is presented with a gift by Head Girl Ailbhe.
Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cara Hunter, opening the book of condolence in the Guildhall. Looking on is the newly-installed Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Andrew Forster.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.