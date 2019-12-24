God bless us everyone

I said it last week but it’s kind of an important, people that never go out all year round put on ridiculous jumpers and questionable suits and go to twelve different bars, having a drink in each and ignoring the musicians and DJs having their own horror story in the corner.

I can hear you scrambling for your hats and scarves already, but slow down. Let your uncle Kev guide you through the unmissable events occurring round this festive season. I don’t want you stuck in a tent somewhere with a group of me in bootcut jeans and sheux (Gaz Earle).

After a serious round of promotion for their first album, Phillip J Wallace and Oisin Cannon are readying their follow up. They’ve given hints live of riffier times ahead and their last single “Beatz Ahoy” and the word on the street is there’ll be a new album sometime soon. Armed with some of the finest tunes, weirdest set up and best delivery Waldorf & Cannon play Bennigans on Monday 23rd with Teknopeasant (I know, where has he been) and me firing out a lock od tunes in between times.

They released their debut album this year and have played some of the more well attended gigs in the town and Jeanette and Noella Hutton have shown every band in town what a heap of fantastic tunes can done. Never mind the pointless online falsehoods, these two really do let the music do the talking and their quirky shows take things off the beaten track. Their album launch in the Sandwich Co was one of the biggest gigs in the town this year and Blood play Gwyn’s Café in Brooke Park on St Stephen's Night, it’s an early one and doors are at 7.30 and there’s a strict 10.30 curfew, it’s a bring your own booze event and access is only through the Creggan Hill gate

Also, that night, Red Organ Serpent Sound play the Nerve Centre with Dirty Faces and Foreign Owl. This is the third home gig of the season for arguably one of the most exciting live acts around. Following up the rammed Nerve Centre reunion gig with a Bonfire Night Gasyard gig Red Organ Serpent Sound only do thing big, with every note designed to land directly in your face the five piece will again take the roof off the Nerve Centre. Following the release of their second album demos before their first album has been released has highlighted the fact that this is not a band that does the expected, live they’re something else altogether and you can expect…what did I tell you about expectation? Tickets are £10 and probably won’t last.

Anywhere else in the world Balkan gypsy folk music might seem a little out of place and the talents of the Balkan Alien Sound Orchestra might go unheard.

In true Derry tradition they shortened the name and on Sunday 29th Basork will be playing upstairs in Tinney’s.

They’ve had a single out this year and their Marty (Coyle obviously) has been over in Bulgaria showing themins his stuff and letting them show him a thing or two, he’s a good egg like that.

The band are launching their single at the oddest time of year and Marty Coyle told me “the coming release is a piece I wrote during an international residency in Bulgaria earlier this year and was picked up by Model Citizen Records” такъв е животът as they say in Bulgaria, he went on to say “we were lucky enough to collaborate with some amazing Bulgarian traditional musicians on this record, adding a real authenticity to the piece”. They’ll be playing with Duozouk and Paul Brown will be playing tunes from all the corners of the globe, doors are at 8 and tickets are 5…. punts.

Dutch Kills will also be coming out of semi-retirement for Christian McNeill in Bennigans on the 28th, the legendary singer-songwriter is back from Boston and played a gig with daughter Reevah last week. Another one not to be missed, mostly because you don’t have to pay to get in.

All the above will be peddling their wares and you’ll be able to pick yourself up a cd, record or t-shirt and support an artist for the year ahead.

And THAT is the important lesson to learn this Christmas, not the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge or George Bailey and the angels, no it’s that people who make their living from their art and music do it by being supported all year round.