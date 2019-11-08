Contact

Mike and the Mechanics front man is Derry bound

Paul Carrack will make a welcome return to the Millennium Forum

Paul Carrack

Paul Carrack is coming to the Forum

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Mike and the Mechanics star Paul Carrack is coming to the Millennium Forum next Sunday.

Since going on sale in May, tickets have already been selling well, and it’s no surprise as the audience response from last year’s show was phenomenal.

Nicknamed ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’ in a BBC documentary about his phenomenal 50 year career, Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze and the Grammy Award nominated, ‘Living Years’ by Mike and the Mechanics, is now firmly established as one of the hardest working, independent musicians on the scene. Having returned from touring Japan and the USA as a featured instrumentalist with the Eric Clapton Band, Paul is eager to get back to his own set highlighting not only the hits and collaborations with bands such as The Eagles but also songs from his 17 solo albums.

 Paul Carrack performs at the Millennium Forum on Sunday October 13.  Tickets are now on sale from the Box Office.  Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk  for bookings.

