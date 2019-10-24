Limavady Christmas lights switch on confirmed

Contact
Limavady gets geared up for Christmas lights switch on next month.
IT'S getting closer and its been confirmed Limavady will officially flick the switch for the town's Christmas lights on Saturday, November 23.
There will be entertainment in Drumceatt Square, with music and festive fun ahed of the main event.
Listen to a local school choir sing a few songs, be entertained by a balloon modeller and take memorable family photographs with seasonal characters who will mingle through the crowd.
Take your little ones along and queue to visit Santa in his Grotto after the Lights are switched on and under 11’s will receive a selection box.
Quiet Christmas in the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre auditorium from 1-3pm (booking essential).
Entertainment from 4pm, Lights On at 5pm with entertainment continuing until 6pm. It’s sure to be a fun filled festive evening!
The MacMillan Move More group with their new Halloween costumes, designed and made at a specially arranged MacMillan Move More Programme Costume Making Workshops held in the Foyle Arena.
