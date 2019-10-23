Tomorrow's military pension event at Derry's Tower Museum will give fascinating glimpse into the past

A special talk will take place in the Tower Museum tomorrow focusing on the Military Service Pensions Collection and its importance as a historic resource.

Archivist with the collection Michael Keane of the Military Archives in Dublin, will look at the material unearthed to date within the Collection relating to Derry specifically.

He will also look at the many ways in which the pension can be used for genealogical, local, national and international research.

Museum Archivist, Bernadette Walsh, said it was a great opportunity to find out more about some of the fascinating records that chart the happenings of this historic period in Irish history.

“The Military Service Pensions Collection is the single most important archival collection relating to Ireland’s revolutionary period, comprising hundreds of thousands of individual accounts from 1916 to 1923. It contains a wealth of information about those who played a part in the establishment of an independent Ireland, and an archive for families to trace back their own history and the stories of the individuals who were caught up in the struggle.

“The work that has gone into collating and preserving these records is significant and has resulted in a comprehensive and valuable collection that really captures the momentum of the era.”

The talk is one of a series of events being delivered by the project team working on the Military Service (1916-1923) Pensions Collection.

Michael Keane has worked as an archivist with the Military Service (1916-1923) Pensions Collection (MSPC) since 2008. As well as working extensively with the collection he has written a number of articles for various publications and given talks and presentations in relation to various aspects of the MSPC.

The talk will take place tomorrow, October 24 at 7pm, at the Tower Museum, refreshments will be provided afterwards.

If you are interested in attending the talk, please contact the Tower Museum on 028 71372411 or email tower.reception@derrystrabane.com