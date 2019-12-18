The death of an intelligent and friendly man who loved to spend time rekindling memories from the past

The death took place at Falcarragh Community Hospital on Thursday, December 12 of Paddy O’Brien, Crossroads, Meenacladdy.

Affectionately known locally as Paddy John Susie, he was aged 83 years. The second youngest of a family of eight, he was a son of the late John Susie O’Brien and Kate [née Friel] O’Brien.

Paddy was married to Biddy Mháire and she predeceased him in 2010. Paddy was a well known local character. He spent years working in Newcastle and was known as a good and diligent worker. He would spent the winter months there and would return home to spend the summer here to help harvest and save turf to keep the home warm during the winter months.

He was a very intelligent individual and was blessed with a great memory. A very knowledgeable person Paddy was a great conversationalist and like to talk about times past. He had a wealth of stories from years gone by.

Above all he was a very friendly person who always had a smile on his face. He spent two years living at Áras Bhríde which is part of the Gaoth Dobhair Day Care Centre complex at Derrybeg. During his time there, he formed a great friendship with the staff of the Day Centre and individuals attending the facility.

When living at his Meenacladdy home, he would spend endless hours working in the bog. While the bog would not be the most pleasant place to be for many people not so for Paddy John Susie.

His remains were waked at his home on Friday and Saturday. His Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola at 1p.m. on Sunday. The celebrant of the Mass was Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola and concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair, Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. The lessons were read by an Dr. Dónall Ó Baoill [friend], and Róisín O’Brien [ grand-niece]. The soloist was Clíona Ní Ghallchóir, Meenacladdy. He was laid to rest afterwards in a plot alongside his wife, Biddy in the adjoining cemetery.

Predeceased by his wife, Biddy and by his sisters, Susan, Brid, Annie, and Kate and by his brothers, Maurice and Michael he is survived by his sister, Theresa Chapman, [United States], nephews, nieces, a wide circle of relatives and many friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.