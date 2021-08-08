Derry weather - it was warm today, but what about the rest of the week?

There will be a cloudy start to tomorrow.
Any remaining showers will die out to leave a dry evening with some late sunny spells. Some clear spells overnight but cloud increasing from the west, with patchy drizzle later. A very mild night. Minimum temperature 14 °C.
Tomorrow will see a rather cloudy start, with a little drizzle, but some good sunny spells soon developing, with perhaps the odd afternoon shower. Warm with an occasionally fresh southwesterly breeze. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
There will be a dull start on Friday then dry with sunny spells developing. Remaining dry with sunny spells through much of the weekend, although Sunday afternoon may be cloudier with a little rain.
