Centum and Derry GAA announce official partnership

Irish business and employer Centum Engineering announces new partnership of Derry GAA

Centum Engineering specialises in supplying skilled manpower to electrical, mechanical and civil engineering clients. Providing them with tailored and specialist solutions for a variety of different projects across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Centum are excited to announce that they have entered a three year agreement with Derry GAA which sees the company become official partners of the county's Player Academy Programmes.

On the new partnership between Centum Engineering and Derry GAA chairman John Keenan commented:

“We are delighted to have a successful, growing, locally-based company like Centum on board as official partners. Centum's support is a massive boost to our goal of providing the best possible environment for our young players to develop, which will benefit them, their clubs and the county.”

Centum Engineering's Orla Wilkinson, Ciaron Brady, Callan Doherty and Amy Cassidy join Derry development players Oisin Doherty and Michael Walls.

Ciaron Brady, Head of Civils and Infrastructure at Centum reaffirmed John's comments by adding: “We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring Derry GAA and to continue our strong relationship in Derry, across Ireland and in Europe with our exciting new partnership with Derry GAA”,

Ciaron continued “Centum, as an established and growing major Irish employer - and our business owner, are very keen to support Derry and the indeed GAA in any we can.

“We are very proud of this partnership and very much forward to becoming an integral part of the fabric and employment in Derry and all across Ireland.

“We look forward to many years of a new and exciting partnership.

“We wish all Derry GAA players and staff nothing but the very best for this season and beyond – Centum will be with you all every step of the way.”

You can check out the latest vacancies at Centum – www.centum.ie/careers-at-centum.