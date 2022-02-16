Draperstown win away at Upperlands

UPPERLANDS 0-5 DRAPERSTOWN CELTIC

It was an intense start in horrible conditions at Mill Meadow on Friday night. The first early chance came to DC when a Bradley corner came back out to him, and he fizzed a ball into the box but nobody could connect.

Upperlands had an odd chance despite the DC pressure, but the breakthrough came after 15 minutes when a C Bradley corner came off a home defender to put the Celts one nil up.

A blunder in the DC defence almost let Upperlands hit straight back but the header went just wide. Chris Bradley continued to fire dangerous balls into the box with every chance he got, be they from corners or free kicks, but the oncoming DC players just seemed to come up short every time.

Aaron McBride

Bradley came close himself on the half hour, an effort from outside the box clipping the post. Okane was next to come close when he had time to connect with a Conway corner but again the effort was just wide.

Five minutes before half time, O'Kane came even closer to getting himself one when his effort came off the post. Only a good save from the home keeper kept Hegarty out on the stroke of half time and DC went into the changing rooms frustrated.

DC came out for the second half more determined, but the game continued to frustrate. Ten minutes into the half Mackle came on for O'Kane and he almost made an instant impact with a fine ball to McGrogan but again the post denied us.

The lads eventually got a second on 65 minutes when a corner fell to Mackle who made no mistake from a yard out.

Upperlands continued to look dangerous on the break but couldn't capitalise. Mackle could have had a second with a weaving run into the box bot fired just wide. DC added a third with ten minutes to go when Chris Bradley ran across the pitch and hit a lovely shot with the right foot straight into the bottom corner.

Bradley and then Caulfield could have added a quick fourth before McGrogan converted a Mackle cross. Bradley was cleaned as he charged into the box and McGrogan put the resulting penalty straight down the middle for five and that's how it ended. Well done lads.

2008s

The 08s returned to winning ways on Saturday with a comprehensive victory over Portrush at Cahore. Constant pressure and excellent footwork from Emmett as he weaved through the defence and slotted calmly to the keepers right and break the deadlock.

The pressure continued and Finn Grimes popped up to score his first goal of the season from a good corner delivered by Daultagh. Then on 28 minutes Anthony Boyle score his first of the season, again after some classy footwork. HT 3-0.

Playing into the breeze in the second half the lads worked hard but failed to clear their lines and the portrush lad slotted past Ronan, who volunteered to stand between the posts today.

The lads lifted their game and Daultagh score two in two minutes bringing his tally for the season to 20. Good battling performance all round from the entire squad. Next up Portstewart away next week.

2010s

DC 2010s had a convincing win against Portstewart at Coleraine on Saturday morning. The lads started strong, Rian and Matthew ruling the midfield and Odhran Kelly and Fionn Wallace looking dangerous down the wings and that’s where the first goal came from. Odhran beat the right back and put a great ball to the back post where Daniel McKenna made it 1-0.

Owen stepped out off defence played a one two with Rian and slotted home into the corner off the net to make it 2-0. With DC now dominating possession, they won a Corner after good link up play between Fionn Connery and Daniel McKenna. Odhran Kelly thinking quick, went short and Fionn Wallace whipped a great ball to Owen again to make it 3.

Rian started another attack and played a one two with Odhran then played another one two with Eunan Lindsay and finished the well worked move with a goal to make it 4.

The second half started in the same vein and the lads created some good chances. The 5th came from good play between Fionn Connery and Daniel and Daniel got his second and DC’s fifth.

DC’s sixth came from a great cross from Fionn Wallace who put in a good ball and Eunan finished a good move. Matthew and Rian won the ball and linked up with Fionn Connery who slipped in Daniel for his hatrick and DC’s seventh.

Matthew got his reward for his hard work all day in midfield. Odhran Kelly played in another good ball and Rian McKee flicked it on to Matthew who slotted home for eight.

The final goal came from a good break from the DC’s boys, with 1st half keeper Cillian Gallagher who playing a smart one two with Fionn Connery and Cillian picked his spot to cap off a good day's work. Some brilliant performances today well done boys.

2011s

5 - 1 PORTRUSH

The game kicked off without a ref and DC scored an early goal through Dylan. The ref appeared shortly after and the game continued in the same vain with DC in control.

Dylan scored a second after excellent team play involving Ethan and Thomas before Daire added a third with a fine strike into the corner.

Dylan then claimed his hat trick running through on goal after a great pass by Ethan from a counter attack of a Portrush corner. Portrush scored a goal prior to half time from another corner. HT - DC 4 Portrush 1

The second half was more competitive although neither side really threatened until the final 10 minutes. After some DC pressure, James produced a composed finish for DC's 5th.

Well done to all the players today, some great performances throughout the squad.

Well done to Portrush also who only had 9 players and performed very well.