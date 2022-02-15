Derry man to bring the curtain down on Laochra Gael series

Lavey's Johnny McGurk is to feature in the series finale of TG4's popular Laochra Gael series this week.

McGurk will will always be remembered in his home county as the man who kicked the winning point against Dublin, on the way to the first and only All-Ireland win in Derry’s history.

Johnny McGurk.

When he retired from playing, though, Johnny’s life fell apart. In the grips of a gambling addiction, Johnny stole over £500,000 from his employers. When he was found out, his marriage ended, he faced public shame and finally he was sent to prison.

Along with Johnny McGurk - this new season’s batch of GAA legends also included Terence McNaughton who became the heartbeat of the team that pulled off the biggest shock in the history of Gaelic Games, a team that will be remembered forever.

Michael Darragh Macauley who overcame personal tragedy to become the beating heart of the greatest team in history. Sue Ramsbottom a Solider, footballer, mother.

Joe Quaid who bore his family legacy with distinction in the face of sporting heartbreak and personal tragedy. And Kieran Fitzgerald who emerged from the darkness of grief and found rejuvenation with the Corofin football team.

Ahead of the new Laochra Gael Series Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy said: “TG4 has made a major contribution to Irish life since it first launched 25 years ago, and from its earliest days, it has carved a niche in the excellence of its GAA coverage and of club games in particular.

“Aside from the matches, the Laochra Gael series has become a staple of the GAA supporter’s TV diet. Season after season they produce magnificent programmes that not only relive glory days but bring us inside the dressing room through their iconic player profiles.

“I look forward to seeing the latest batch of heroes being brought to our screens and wish the programme and the channel continued success.”

The series is produced by NemetonTV, the independent production company from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s acclaimed sports coverage.

Programme 1: Terence McNaughton. Available here https://nasc.tg4.tv/LaochraGael-McNaughton

Programme 2: Michael Darragh MacAuley. Available here: https://nasc.tg4.tv/LaochraGael-MacAuley

Programme 3: Sue Ramsbottom. Available here: https://nasc.tg4.tv/LaochraGael-Ramsbottom

Programme 4: Joe Quaid, 9.30pm, Thursday 3rd February. Available here: https://nasc.tg4.tv/LaochraGael-Quaid

Programme 5: Kieran Fitzgerald, 9.30pm, Thursday 10th February. Available here: https://nasc.tg4.tv/LaochraGael-Fitzgerald

Programme 6: Johnny McGurk, 9.30pm, Thursday 17th February