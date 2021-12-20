Search

20 Dec 2021

Away again! Derry City start the season on the road for the SEVENTH time in eight seasons!

Candystripes start 2022 season at Dundalk on February 18

Derry City

Derry City defeated Dundalk 2-1 at Oriel Park in the last game of the 2021 season.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Derry City will face Dundalk at Oriel Park on the opening day of the 2022 season with the Candystripes travelling away for the first game of a new campaign for the SEVENTH time in eight seasons.

Only once since 2014 have the Candystripes opened the new league season at home – a 3-0 win over UCD back in 2019.

Since the years 2009-2013, when City started at home for five successive seasons, they have had to travel for the most part, with just three wins coming in that time – in 2015 at Galway, in 2017 at Bohemians and that win over UCD two years later.

Ruaidhri Higgins will take his team to Oriel Park on February 18, before the opening home game against champions Shamrock Rovers a week later on February 25.

City will end the season on November 4 at home to Dundalk.

Derry City and Dundalk have met just twice before on the opening day of the season, a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell in 1988, and a 1-0 defeat at Oriel Park in 2020.

Opening Day Games since 2014

2014       a              Shamrock Rovers             D             1-1          Stewart

2015       a              Galway United                 W             2-1          Houston, Curran

2016       a              Finn Harps                       L             1-2          Patterson

2017       a              Bohemians                      W             4-1          McEneff (P), Boyle (2), Schubert

2018       a              Waterford                        L              1-2          Aganovic

2019       h             UCD                                W             3-0          Parkhouse, Stokes, O.G

2020       a              Dundalk                          L              0-1

2021       a              Longford                         L              0-2                         

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media