Away again! Derry City start the season on the road for the SEVENTH time in eight seasons!

Derry City will face Dundalk at Oriel Park on the opening day of the 2022 season with the Candystripes travelling away for the first game of a new campaign for the SEVENTH time in eight seasons.

Only once since 2014 have the Candystripes opened the new league season at home – a 3-0 win over UCD back in 2019.

Since the years 2009-2013, when City started at home for five successive seasons, they have had to travel for the most part, with just three wins coming in that time – in 2015 at Galway, in 2017 at Bohemians and that win over UCD two years later.

Ruaidhri Higgins will take his team to Oriel Park on February 18, before the opening home game against champions Shamrock Rovers a week later on February 25.

City will end the season on November 4 at home to Dundalk.

Derry City and Dundalk have met just twice before on the opening day of the season, a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell in 1988, and a 1-0 defeat at Oriel Park in 2020.

Opening Day Games since 2014

2014 a Shamrock Rovers D 1-1 Stewart

2015 a Galway United W 2-1 Houston, Curran

2016 a Finn Harps L 1-2 Patterson

2017 a Bohemians W 4-1 McEneff (P), Boyle (2), Schubert

2018 a Waterford L 1-2 Aganovic

2019 h UCD W 3-0 Parkhouse, Stokes, O.G

2020 a Dundalk L 0-1

2021 a Longford L 0-2