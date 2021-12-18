Search

18 Dec 2021

Spirited Institute fall to Ballinamallard defeat

Defensive frailties cost 'Stute again

Institute

Institite's Patrick McLaughlin braeks forward Photo, George Sweeney nwpresspics.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Institute 1

Ballinamallard 2

Ballinamallard had to come from behind to beat a spirited Institute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. 

‘Stute got off to the perfect start as they stunned Ballinamallard by scoring within two minutes, Joel Bradley Walsh curling a free kick brilliantly over the wall and past goalkeeper Rory Brown from 20 yards.

With Jamie Dunne full of energy, and Liam Walsh working hard up front, ‘Stute were not just holding their lead, but they were chasing a second, and their endeavour earned them a corner midway through the half which almost brought them that second.

Dunne’s corner went all the way to the back post where Bradley Walsh headed the ball back over goalkeeper Brown only for McIlwaine to clear the ball away from right under the crossbar.

That proved to be a pivotal moment as within 30 seconds Ballinamallard won a corner, and BJ Banda’s delivery was right on top of John Connolly, who was beaten to the ball by McIlwaine, who flicked a header into the net to make it 1-1.

‘Stute were not content to hold on to the draw and they continued to attack in the second half, and young Patrick McLaughlin's downward header was blocked on the line by Richard Clarke.

Disaster struck ‘Stute on 63 minutes when BJ Banda went down in the area under a challenge from Shaun Doherty and referee Shane McGonigle pointed to the penalty spot. Doherty was furious with the decision but there was nothing he could do as Banda picked himself up to power the ball into the bottom corner past Connolly to make it 2-1.

That proved to be the winning goal as 'Stute, despite their efforts, couldn't find a goal their performance deserved.  

 

Teams

INSTITUTE: John Connolly, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Joel Bradley Walsh, Conor Quigley; Patrick McLaughlin, Aidan McCauley, Shaun Doherty; Joel Gorman (Oran Brogan 72’), Liam Walsh (Aaron McGurk 72’), Jamie Dunne.

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED: Rory Brown, Colm McLaughlin, Richard Clarke, Aaron Arkinson, BJ Banda (Darragh Byrne 89’), Joshua McIlwaine, Christopher Kelly, Sean McEvoy, John Edgar (Dean Curry 61’), Callum Moorehead, Lee Warnock (Robbie Hume 62’) .

REFEREE: Shane McGonigle

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media