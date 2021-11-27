Search

27 Nov 2021

Three depart the Brandywell at the end of a busy week at Derry City

Comings and goings continue at Derry City

Derry City

Raffaele Cretaro has left Derry City.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

A busy week at Derry City has ended with a number of departures from the Brandywell.

The club has revealed that players Darren Cole and Marc Walsh have left, while first team coach Raffaele Cretaro has also left the club.

Cole joined Derry City in 2017, and went on to make 99 appearances for the club. He played in last week’s 2-1 win over Dundalk, but was restricted to just 7 appearances overall this season.

“Darren has been a fantastic servant to the club over the past five years,” Ruaidhri Higgins said. “He was very unlucky to pick up that injury in 2019 which kept him out of the side. To his credit however he has worked his way back to full fitness and finished the season very strongly for us.”

Walsh joined the club at the start of the season, but injury problems plagued him throughout his time at the club, as he made just 4 appearances. He did score a vital last gasp equaliser against Bohemians at the Brandywell in June but made just two more appearances after that.

“Marc was very unlucky at times too, but Derry fans did get a chance to see how good he was just before the end of the season,” Higgins explained.

“I want to thank both players for all their hard work since I came into the club and wish them the very best for the future.”

The manager also confirmed that coach Cretaro has left for personal reasons.

“I can confirm as well that first team coach Raff Cretaro is also leaving,” Higgins added.

“Raff came in with me in April and has been a real influence around the club. He has a great way about him and is hugely popular with both the players and the staff.”

“He does however have family commitments and I understand that. I know he has really enjoyed his time at Derry City and we would also like to wish Raff every success going forward.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media