Translink launch search for outstanding young GAA volunteers in Derry

Diarmaid Marsden (Ulster GAA Head of Club and Community Development Department), Stephen Montgomery (Translink), and Oliver Galligan (Ulster GAA President).
Translink and Ulster GAA are calling on clubs across the province to nominate young people for the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Year Award.
The award celebrates the outstanding contribution made by young members of the Association to their clubs and communities during the 2021 season. Given the challenging times that all communities have experienced recently, it is important to acknowledge those young people who have risen to the challenge.
This is the fifth year of the initiative and all of the young nominees will hope to emulate 19-year-old Niamh Rafferty from St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab, Co. Armagh, who was the winner of the prestigious award last year.
The winner will receive a prize package including specially commissioned Volunteer of the Year merchandise, a Translink Enterprise Plus travel voucher for two people to Dublin and a set of jerseys for their club youth team.
Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie, Rounders and Handball clubs across Ulster are encouraged to nominate young people aged 16-24 years old whose actions best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the Association during the year.
Encouraging the GAA community to seize the opportunity to celebrate its young people, Stephen Montgomery from Translink, said:
“Translink recognises the importance of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle and values the impact a strong community spirit can make in local areas – something the Young Volunteer of the Year Award is all about.
“It is great to see this award return for another year and I’d like to thank Ulster GAA for working in partnership with Translink to deliver this fantastic celebration of volunteering.
"I’d also like to pay tribute to all the clubs and coaches who train, motivate and inspire their players to be the best they can be, as well as the young people who volunteer hours of their time for their local clubs. Good Luck!”
Ulster GAA President Oliver Galligan said:
“Volunteerism is at the heart of everything that happens in the GAA across the province and we are delighted that our initiative with Translink recognises the positive impact that our youth members have with their clubs and communities through a wide range of volunteer activities, including coaching, well-being schemes, fundraising and committee membership.
“At the end of the GAA season, I would encourage all of our clubs to celebrate their own young leaders by entering a nomination for this award”.
To nominate a young person for this award, visit www.ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward.
The nomination process opens on November 21 and closes on December 8.
