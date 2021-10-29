Search

29/10/2021

More late drama at the Brandywell as City grab a point

Ronan Boyce saves City with late, late goal

Derry City

Derry City and Bohemians drew again.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Derry City 1

Bohemians 1

 

Ronan Boyce rescued Derry City with a 93rd minute equaliser against Bohemians.

It looked as if Promise Omochere’s second half goal would be enough for Bohs, until Boyce struck with his 7th goal of the campaign to save the hosts.

Bohs shocked Derry by taking the lead less than five minutes into the second half. A ball forward saw Eoin Toal and Promise Omochere battle for possession, and the striker emerged with the ball before shooting low past Gartside and into the net from 20 yards.

It should have been game over for Derry 15 minutes from time when Gartside completely messed up a routine clearance, and Ali Coote set up Ross Tierney for a tap in, only for an incredible clearance from Eoin Toal to deny Bohs a second goal.

Derry responded well to that scare and came so close to equalising. A long throw into the area by Will Fitzgerald was flicked on by Toal, and it came to Junior who volleyed the ball past Talbot but the ball hit the underside of the crossbar and somehow stayed out.

It looked as if Derry were out of luck, but deep into added time, James Akintunde’s cross went all the way to the back post where Boyce was on hand to bundle the ball over the line to save what could be a huge point for Ruaidhri Higgins’ team.

 

Teams

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll (Evan McLaughlin 80’), Cameron McJannett, Danny Lafferty (Will Fitzgerald 67’), Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce, Ciaron Harkin (Patrick Ferry 86’), Joe Thomson, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, James Akintunde, Jamie McGonigle.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Anto Breslin, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Ali Coote, Liam Burt (James Finnerty 81’), Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, Promise Omochere (Conor Levingston 90’).

REFEREE: Damien McGraith.

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media