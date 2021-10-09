Search

09/10/2021

Steelstown Ladies see off Ballinascreen to win successive Championships

Brilliant Brian Ogs too strong in the end

S

Steelstown Ladies celebrate their Senior Championship win at Celtic Park. Pic by Tom Heaney, nw presspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Ballinascreen                     0-4                                         

Steelstown                         1-8                                         

Steelstown Ladies defeated Ballinascreen at Celtic Poral today to make it two Senior Championships in a row.

The girls did it the hard way, leaving it late before finally pulling away from a Ballinascreen side who were left ruing missed chances when they were on top in the first half. Ballinascreen led 0-3, 0-2 at half time but three successive wides early in the second period cost them dearly.

Emma Doherty had kept Steelstown in the game but when Leah McGonagle finally out them ahead for the first time, there was no turning back. Steelstown dominated the closing stages and a goal from Aoife Collins all but sealed the win with just a few minutes left to play.

It is the third Senior Championship title for Steelstown in 5 years, and they now go on into Ulster hoping for even more success.

Teams

STEELSTOWN: Ruaigin Doherty, Orla McGough, Aoife McGough, Kathryn Canavan, Niamh Gilmore, Leah McGonagle (0-1), Enya Doherty, Emma Doherty (0-3, 3f), Ella Rose Sainsbury (0-1), Ciara McGurk, Lea Casey (0-1), Clodagh Laverty, Eimear O’Doherty, Aoife Collins (1-1), Orla McGeough (0-1).

Subs – Laura Henderson for Clodagh Laverty 42’, Dara McKeever for Eimear O’Doherty 59’.

 

BALLINASCREEN: Kathryn Connery, Clare Kelly, Dania Donnelly, Catriona McBride, Laura McKenna, Anna McDaid, Cait Glass (0-1), Aine McAllister, Rachel McAllister, Caroline Rafferty, Jackie Donnelly, Amy Rose Mulligan, Casey McKenna, Louise Murphy (0-3, 1f), Aine Doyle.  

Subs: Leah McBride for Catriona McBride 16’, Emma McIvor for Amy Rose Mulligan 46’, Caoimhe Kelly for Lauren McKenna 49’,

 

REFEREE: Anthony Campbell.

See Monday's Derry News for full coverage of Steelstown's brilliant win. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media