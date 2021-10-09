Steelstown Ladies see off Ballinascreen to win successive Championships

Steelstown Ladies celebrate their Senior Championship win at Celtic Park. Pic by Tom Heaney, nw presspics
Ballinascreen 0-4
Steelstown 1-8
Steelstown Ladies defeated Ballinascreen at Celtic Poral today to make it two Senior Championships in a row.
The girls did it the hard way, leaving it late before finally pulling away from a Ballinascreen side who were left ruing missed chances when they were on top in the first half. Ballinascreen led 0-3, 0-2 at half time but three successive wides early in the second period cost them dearly.
Emma Doherty had kept Steelstown in the game but when Leah McGonagle finally out them ahead for the first time, there was no turning back. Steelstown dominated the closing stages and a goal from Aoife Collins all but sealed the win with just a few minutes left to play.
It is the third Senior Championship title for Steelstown in 5 years, and they now go on into Ulster hoping for even more success.
Teams
STEELSTOWN: Ruaigin Doherty, Orla McGough, Aoife McGough, Kathryn Canavan, Niamh Gilmore, Leah McGonagle (0-1), Enya Doherty, Emma Doherty (0-3, 3f), Ella Rose Sainsbury (0-1), Ciara McGurk, Lea Casey (0-1), Clodagh Laverty, Eimear O’Doherty, Aoife Collins (1-1), Orla McGeough (0-1).
Subs – Laura Henderson for Clodagh Laverty 42’, Dara McKeever for Eimear O’Doherty 59’.
BALLINASCREEN: Kathryn Connery, Clare Kelly, Dania Donnelly, Catriona McBride, Laura McKenna, Anna McDaid, Cait Glass (0-1), Aine McAllister, Rachel McAllister, Caroline Rafferty, Jackie Donnelly, Amy Rose Mulligan, Casey McKenna, Louise Murphy (0-3, 1f), Aine Doyle.
Subs: Leah McBride for Catriona McBride 16’, Emma McIvor for Amy Rose Mulligan 46’, Caoimhe Kelly for Lauren McKenna 49’,
REFEREE: Anthony Campbell.
See Monday's Derry News for full coverage of Steelstown's brilliant win.
