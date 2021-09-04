Institute make it two wins in a row with victory over Dundela

Institute 2

Dundela 1

Brian Donaghey’s first game in charge of Institute ended in a hard-fought victory over Dundela at the Brandywell.

Goals from Liam Walsh and Benny McLaughlin made it two wins from two for ‘Stute, who have bounced back well following the departure of Sean Connor after four success defeats.

This was not at all straightforward however, as Dundela had plenty of opportunities and it took some heroic defending and heroic goalkeeping to keep the visitors out.

‘Stute opened the scoring just after the half hour when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Rhys McDermott. Liam Walsh’s kick was saved by Marc Matthews, but the rebound fell back at Walsh’s feet and he hammered the ball into the open net.

‘Stute goalkeeper Dylan Doherty then kept his team ahead with a miraculous save to deny Taylor from close range, before McDermott cleared off the line as ‘Stute hung on.

The win was sealed a minute from time when Walsh’s cross found Jamie Dunne, who thought he had scored, until team mate McLaughlin claimed the goal from close range.

Dundela pulled a goal back on 93 minutes, as Owens headed home from close range, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Teams

Institute: Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Joel Bradley Walsh, Conor Quigley; Oran Brogan (Jamie Dunne 76), Aidan McCauley (Joshua Busteed 90), Shaun Doherty, Liam Walsh; Brendan McLaughlin; Aaron McGurk (Joel Gorman 86).

Dundela: Marc Matthews, Ben Browne (Jordan Hughes 68), Tony Kane, Jonny Taylor, Kyle Owens, Jay Magee, Eddie Shaw (David McMaster 78), Owain Beggs, Guillaume Keke (Thomas Robinson 78), Michael Smith, William Faulkner.

Referee: Peter McGrath.