Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Brian Donaghey appointed new Institute manager

Former 'Stute coach returns to club to take lead role

Brian Donaghey appointed new Institute manager

Brian Donaghey (left) is the new manager of Institute

Reporter:

gary@derrynews.net

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Institute have appointed former coach Brian Donaghey as new first team manager. 

The club have not waited long to make their new appointment, which comes just a week after the departure of Sean Connor.

A statement released by the club said: 

"Institute FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Donaghey as our new Head Coach.

"Brian was an integral part of our 2017/2018 NIFL Championship success following the devastating flooding of the Riverside Stadium.

"Following our promotion to the 2018/19 NIFL Premiership, Brian also helped steer the first team to an excellent 8th place finish, with the club just missing out on a European Qualification playoff place by just four points.

"He has coached at Northern Ireland U18 level and developed an excellent record and reputation at youth level before moving to Senior Football with Institute and Cliftonville.

"The Institute Board are convinced of Brian’s motivation, commitment, and coaching ability, and we believe this appointment is great news for both the current cohort of senior players and for young talented local players who may have aspirations to play for Institute Football Club."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media