Another defeat for Institute as Annagh win at the Brandywell

Institute continue to search for their first points of the new season after they were beaten 2-0 by Annagh at the Brandywell.

An 83rd minute penalty by Niall Henderson and an 86th minute free kick by Robbie Norton earned the visitors the points as 'Stute wilted late on.

After a difficult first period, 'Stute grew into the game and Liam Walsh had an effort which was parried by Eoin Hughes who then stopped McGurk from following up, as Annagh somehow survived.

Unfortunately for ‘Stute, captain Cormac Burke, who limped off right at the end of the first half, did not return, and was replaced by Jack Millar.

It did not take the home side long before they signalled their intent in the second half, despite the loss of their captain, as midfielder Joshua Busteed sent an effort at goal from 20 yards which Hughes had to push behind for a corner.

Stute’s resolve finally wilted on 83 minutes. After another save from Dylan Doherty, ‘Stute couldn’t clear and when the ball was returned into the area, substitute Gabriel Aduaka went into the back of Aaron Rogers and referee Harrigan pointed to the penalty spot. Annagh captain Niall Henderson stepped up and sent Doherty the wrong way to make it 1-0 with little time remaining.

The goal had a significant psychological effect on ‘Stute, who fell apart after that, and Doherty won another one-on-one as he turned Duffin’s shot onto the post a minute later.

But the ‘Stute goalkeeper was then penalized after a bizarre incident on the edge of the area. It looked as if Doherty had been blocked as he attempted to kick the ball clear, but referee Harrigan gave Annagh a free kick instead, and Norton then drove the ball through a paper-thin wall to make it 2-0 to secure the three points.

INSTITUTE: Dylan Doherty, Rhys McDermott, Conor Quigley, Clement Clarke-Hetherington, Niall Fielding, Cormac Burke (Jack Millar 45’), Oran Brogan, Joshua Busteed (Gabriel Aduaka 73’), Aaron McGurk (Alex Pomeroy 60’), Brendan McLaughlin, Liam Walsh.

ANNAGH: Eoin Hughes. Jordan Campbell (Ryan Harpur 65’), Stephen Acheson, Ryan Harpur, Niall Henderson, Peter Duffin, Stephen Murray (Ruairi McDonald 65’), Craig Taylor (Ryan Moffat 89’), Aaron Rogers, Lee Upton.

REFEREE: Diarmuid Harrigan.