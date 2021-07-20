Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

McGurk goal makes it six from six for Lavey

The league leaders have a 100% record.

McGurk goal makes it six from six for Lavey

Declan Hughes was also on the scoresheet. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

LAVEY 1-12

GLEN 0-11

Lavey made it six from six to leave themselves one clear at the top after a Hugh McGurk goal helped them to a four-point win over Glen.

Two early Paul Gunning frees appeared to have settled the visitors, but McGurk's goal wrestled control back in favour of the league leaders.

Glen edged ahead again with a further Gunning free and a Tiarnan McCusker point, but Oran and Shea Downey rounded off the opening quarter with Lavey back in front at 1-2 to 0-4.

Danny Tallon twice swapped points with Oran Downey after the water break as the sides battled for the upper hand, but late points from Downey and Declan Hughes saw them lead by two at half time.

Erin's Own had the better of the early second half exchanges, with points from Ryan Farren and Enda Downey either side of Paul Gunning's effort extending their lead to three.

Shane McGill and Enda Downey then swapped points with Mark Dickson and Alex Doherty to leave only McGurk's goal separating the teams at the final water break.

Danny Tallon and Paul Gunning landed frees in the final quarter, but points from Jamie Duggan, Declan Hughes and Enda Downey saw Lavey outscore Glen to secure a four-point victory and remain top.

Lavey scorers: H McGurk (1-0), O Downey (0-3), E Downey (0-3), D Hughes (0-2), S Downey (0-1), R Farren (0-1), S McGill (0-1), J Duggan (0-1)

Glen scorers: P Gunning (0-5), D Tallon (0-3), T McCusker (0-1), M Dickson (0-1), A Doherty (0-1)

Incredible drama as Derry beat Kerry to become All-Ireland champions

Late, late goals wins it for Derry

First half Declan Hughes goal helps Lavey to fifth win

Goalkeeper O'Boyle makes vital save in closing stages

Glen hold on for victory at Rossa Park

Danny Tallon and Paul Gunning find the net for the Watties

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie