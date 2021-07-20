McGurk goal makes it six from six for Lavey

LAVEY 1-12

GLEN 0-11

Lavey made it six from six to leave themselves one clear at the top after a Hugh McGurk goal helped them to a four-point win over Glen.

Two early Paul Gunning frees appeared to have settled the visitors, but McGurk's goal wrestled control back in favour of the league leaders.

Glen edged ahead again with a further Gunning free and a Tiarnan McCusker point, but Oran and Shea Downey rounded off the opening quarter with Lavey back in front at 1-2 to 0-4.

Danny Tallon twice swapped points with Oran Downey after the water break as the sides battled for the upper hand, but late points from Downey and Declan Hughes saw them lead by two at half time.

Erin's Own had the better of the early second half exchanges, with points from Ryan Farren and Enda Downey either side of Paul Gunning's effort extending their lead to three.

Shane McGill and Enda Downey then swapped points with Mark Dickson and Alex Doherty to leave only McGurk's goal separating the teams at the final water break.

Danny Tallon and Paul Gunning landed frees in the final quarter, but points from Jamie Duggan, Declan Hughes and Enda Downey saw Lavey outscore Glen to secure a four-point victory and remain top.

Lavey scorers: H McGurk (1-0), O Downey (0-3), E Downey (0-3), D Hughes (0-2), S Downey (0-1), R Farren (0-1), S McGill (0-1), J Duggan (0-1)

Glen scorers: P Gunning (0-5), D Tallon (0-3), T McCusker (0-1), M Dickson (0-1), A Doherty (0-1)